Review ordered of Indiana's Lake Michigan shore damage

Indiana’s governor is telling state agencies to calculate the damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline that’s been caused by high water ahead of possibly seeking federal assistance.

The order announced Thursday comes as several lakeshore communities have already declared local beach erosion emergencies.

State officials have declined to declare a state emergency, but Gov. Eric Holcomb said he wanted a new review after viewing the shoreline by helicopter on Sunday.

State Sen. Karen Tallian of Ogden Dunes called Holcomb’s action “long overdue.”

Michigan officials say that state has seen millions of dollars in road damage from the Great Lakes' high levels.

