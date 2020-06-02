Revamped Tippecanoe Place Restaurant opens Wednesday

The revamped Tippecanoe Place Restaurant will be opening its doors Wednesday under the new name Studebaker Grill and Brewing Company.

Between interior...exterior...and menu changes...the Studebaker mansion is now embracing a more casual atmosphere.

The restaurant is also excited about their patio seating options that will be available.

When it comes to food, traditional items will still be on the menu alongside the new options like a burger or wings.

Customers will also find a new mural by Alex Van Galder on the third floor where most of the restaurant and bar seating will be.

Restaurant ownership says they are excited for the new experience customers will be able to have while still maintaining some of the loved traditions.

Even with the changes, events that the mansion was known for will be the same under the new name of Tippecanoe Place Special Events.

The new space will be open Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

Beer and wine to-go available: Tuesday-Saturday, Noon - 6 pm