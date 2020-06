TODAY:

Dry conditions from beginning to end with highs reaching the upper 70s. Still a bit breezy with winds from the west. Plenty of afternoon sunshine.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the upper 50s. A great evening to leave the windows open. Dry, comfortable. A light breeze continues overnight.

TOMORROW:

Finally calm as we head into the end of the week. Highs reach the middle 70s on Friday under mostly sunny skies. A picture perfect ending to a turbulent week.