Retired nurse making masks for health care workers

A retired registered nurse is using her time at home to make thousands of masks for health care and essential workers.

Sherry Foster says she and her daughter, Ruth Plank, first began making masks at their Granger home when the pandemic began.

"It's been enjoyable working together with my daughter. We work well together. I just have enjoyed having something to do," Foster says.

And even though she's been away from the sewing machine for a couple of years, Foster is focused on pinning down all the mask material she can get to help those who need it most.

"I'm retired. I can't go back to nursing. I know some could, but I couldn't and this is a way I felt I can support them because I know they were struggling and some of them are still struggling without having supplies and the things they need," Foster says.

And if it's something someone desperately needs, Foster she is not willing to put a price on it; that's why her masks don't have one.

"I think when there is a really big need, the price isn't the important part," Foster says.

Thousands of elastic bands, hundreds of masks, and one mother-daughter duo doing what's best for their community for no price at all, Foster is becoming a local mask hero -- a hero that just wants to be part of the solution.

"I'm just meeting the need and being a part of the solution. There's protesters out there, there's a lot of fussing, but we just want to be the positive piece," Foster says.

Since the pandemic, Foster and her daughter have used over 2100 elastic head bands to make just over 1500 masks.