Retired MSP lieutenant teaches Benton Harbor youth to respect law enforcement

A retired lieutenant from the Michigan State Police Department is on a mission to teach youth in Benton Harbor to be respectful and cooperative when they have encounters with law enforcement.

Retired MSP Lt. Bennie Bowers is originally from Benton Harbor and has spent years traveling across Michigan and the region teaching youth these and other life lessons.

“These times are different, and law enforcement needs our help, because it’s a difficult job. I did it for a long time,” Bowers said.

Bowers spent years as a Michigan State Police trooper and is the founder of the Youth Leadership Academy that state police still run to this day.

Bowers began the program after his own nephew was found dead in Benton Harbor.

“The program was designed around his unfortunate death and three basic concepts that my dad provided in my life, and that was to be responsible, respectful and trustworthy,” Bowers said.

Now that he’s retired, Bowers began a separate program called Project T.R.U.T.H. He travels to cities across the region inviting law enforcement officers to sit down in the same room with youth from their own community.

“They can come together collectively and say, ‘Maybe I need to learn more about this young person in 2019 that can’t stop moving when he talks to me as a police officer or looks at the ground when he talks to me and makes me feel a little suspicious about him,’” Bowers said. “'Maybe because he doesn’t have any interaction with law enforcement, or any interaction he has with law enforcement is negative.'”

The program runs all week and consists of physical training, history courses, guest speakers and more.

“Where else would I be? If I don’t have anything to do for the summer, where would I be, out on the streets?” said Shonntarius Perry, one of the students. “No, I could just do something fun with my summer.”

“It’s kind of fun and cool,” student Tajaveon Parker said. “It keeps you out of trouble, shows you how to respect and give respect to people, shows you how to respect your elders.”

The students who participated in Project T.R.U.T.H. this week will have a graduation ceremony Friday at Benton Harbor High School.

