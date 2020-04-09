Restrictions at Elkhart Police Department amid pandemic

Beginning Wednesday, April 7, the lobby of the Elkhart Police Department has restricted access due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to officials, walk-in business at the Elkhart Police Department, 175 Waterfall Drive, should only be for emergencies and incidents that require immediate police assistance.

If you are looking to contact a detective, call the business line at (574) 295-7070 to schedule an appointment before coming to the police department.

If you are contacting the records department, call the business line (574) 295-7070, or send an email to epd.information@elkhartpolice.org to schedule an appointment before coming to the police department.

