Restored South Bend building bringing new life to downtown

There is a new spot in South Bend that's serving up history. The Lauber was previously home to a family-owned sheet metal company, but it underwent a major renovation that has drawn people from all over Michiana to South Bend for a look inside.

"It started out as a sheet metal firm in one small building, and that was in 1892," said Patrick Wittling, co-owner of The Lauber. "James Lauber moved from Ohio to Mishawaka. After a fire, he moved to South Bend in the present location."

The sheet metal business was passed through generations of the Lauber family until they decided to sell it. It was important to the developers to keep the history in the building.

"If you were to take a building that's on the national historical registry and convert it, you would be doing a disservice by not including those elements, so we've always had that in mind," Wittling said.

The Lauber isn't just about the history but the food as well.

"Everything is homemade, and we just have fun with our food," co-owner Jerry Paliga said. "We have one tiny freezer. We have fresh produce coming in, and we'll be doing some shopping at the farmers market. We've got 24 beers on tap."

To learn more about The Lauber, click here.

