Resolution to raise money for South Shore Double Track project passes

St. Joseph County's latest plan to fund its share of the South Shore Double Track project has left the station.

The St. Joseph County Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to issue a bond to raise the cash.

The bond amount is expected to be in the $9 million dollar range, depending on the fate of a deal that would have the city of South Bend paying half the $18 million total price tag.

The county's resolution now moves on to the St. Joseph County Council's for a public hearing on Sept. 10.

