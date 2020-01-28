Residents steer dragway expansion plans into court

A lawsuit seeks to put the brakes on the planned expansion of an auto racing facility in Osceola.

The property at the Osceola Dragway off County Line Road is in the process of being sold.

The neighbors have gone to court looking for a little respect for the longtime residential identity of the area.

If you’re a spectator at the racetrack, you probably want to be close to the action. If you’re a neighbor, you probably want a little distance — even if you have to go to court to get it, like David Hancock.

"[Hancock] is going to be in a house that could have a racetrack within 80 feet of his property. They’ve asked for that variance to be approved. Current zoning requires a 1,000-foot barrier between a residence and a racetrack,” attorney Jon Rogers said.

The racetrack has apparently been there since 1957, before Elkhart County had zoning laws.

While Indiana has four dragstrips, three of them are apparently located in remote, rural and largely unpopulated areas, while the fourth is in Elkhart County.

“This is a dragstrip and a racetrack that is an island in the middle of a residential area with the beautiful St. Joe River right there,” Rogers said. “How’d you like to have your friends over, your family over or your grandkids over right there in your backyard with the racetrack up to 80 feet away? I don’t think I makes any sense. I don’t think there are any facts to support this change from a residential zoning area to a heavy industrial zoning area.”

According to the lawsuit, Elkhart County had a long history of supporting the residential nature of the area. In fact, there was a time when Elkhart County came to the rescue of residents.

In 1967, the county sued the dragstrip when it tried to put up lights for night racing. The case went all the way to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

“So they said you want to keep operating as a drag strip, you can keep operating as a drag strip, but if you keep wanting to do anything else -- night racing, for example, was new at that time -- we’re not going to allow that to happen,” Rogers said.

The suit further claims that in 2008, the county put together a plan for its so-called “Northwest Gateway” area to “support a thriving residential community.”

“We're not asking for the drag strip to change at all. We’re asking for the zoning to be rolled back into residential and for the drag strip to keep operating as it always has been,” Rogers said.

The lawsuit was filed against the Elkhart County commissioners, who in October approved the zoning requests needed for a dragway expansion by a vote of 2-1.

