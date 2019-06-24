Residents recover from tornadic storms in South Bend

Irish Hills Apartments, St. Paul's retirement community and homes near the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds were all damaged by Sunday night's EF2 tornado.

Many residents are still without power at Irish Hills Apartments after a tornado touched down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

"I've never seen anything like this," resident Stephanie Jones said. "I am in total shock. This is something."

The tornado left hundreds of trees and tree branches throughout the area. Cars were reportedly damaged by the debris from the tornado.

"Just walking around, seeing all the devastation and all the trees down and power lines, it was something that you'll remember for a while," resident Adam Freitag said.

Initially, Irish Hills staff members expected all power to be turned back on by 6 p.m. However, some were still without power as of about 7 p.m., as crews continue to work on power lines throughout the area.

No was injured as a result of the tornado.

More damage could be found surround St. Paul's retirement community in South Bend. Road closures near both entrances and exits have been reopened after closure due to trees in the entryway.

Residents were not affected by any power outages but say they were surprised by just how loud the tornado was.

"You heard this loud roar. It sounded like a freight train, and as soon as we got to thinking what happened, we grabbed our stuff and did whatever we could to take cover," Freitag said.

Homes near the St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds were also damaged Sunday night. One home just east of the fairgrounds was nearly destroyed after a tree came crashing down from a neighbor's yard.

It was all captured on video from a Ring doorbell camera across the street from the home. The tree left a hole in a second-floor bedroom, damage to the roof and gutters, but left no significant damage on the inside of the home.

Dick Hindsuly, who owns the home, said he cannot believe how close the tree came to hitting it.

"It could have been a lot worse than what it was. We just got a little hole in our bedroom, but that's it. It can all be replaced. Everyone is OK in the house," Hindsuly said.

St. Joseph County 4-H Fairgrounds President Jim Caldwell said he is thankful there was no damage directly related to the fairgrounds. Caldwell said everything is still on schedule for the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair this weekend.

