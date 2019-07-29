Residents outraged at proposed plan to relocate Menards to Granger

Residents in Granger are outraged and are saying no to a plan that would move a Menards from Mishawaka to Granger.

More than 100 residents attended a neighborhood rally meeting in Granger Monday, and many of them are saying no to adding a new Menards.

Last month, the Mishawaka Plan Commission gave the green light to a proposal that could lead to the relocation of Menards.

Menards wants to move its current location at Main Street and University Drive to half a mile down the road at Gumwood and State Road 23.

Its plan is to expand to a two-story facility with an extended outdoor lumber space.

The possible move has several residents outraged and worried about property value going down and traffic going up.

"We're all ticked off about it. Their lumber yard is going to be basically in my back yard. I tried to sell my home," Granger resident Joan Finnegan explained. "... I've had to take my home off the market because I had people accusing of lying about Menards going back there from buyers that wanted to buy my home. Would they like that? Would their CEO of Menards like that? No..they wouldn't like that. So why do we have to put up with it?"

Residents also say they will threaten to move out of the area if the plan is approved.

The council will make a vote whether to relocate the current Menards location on Aug. 5.

