Residents left to find new home after apartment fire in Berrien Springs

It started with a scream.

“We were inside the upper apartments and we heard some screaming outside asking for help,” said Ethan Jasper, who was visiting his girlfriend at the time.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, a fire broke out at the Park Manor Apartments in Berrien Springs. That’s when Jasper needed to make a decision.

“I went from door-to-door to try get people out of their apartments,” Jasper says.

Just minutes after residents evacuated, the apartment building caught fire and completely wiped out the entire second floor. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

We got here, the second floor was fully involved at that time and we just set up and went to work on it. We reported everybody was out, confirmed everybody was out,” Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Fire Chief Bruce Stover told 16 News Now’s Ibrahim Samra Sunday.

With more than half of the building nearly gone, Jasper says residents like his girlfriend now have to find a new home…not just for now, but for later.

Thankfully, she does have a place to stay for now. As for long term, we’re not exactly sure but we’ll figure it out as we go.

Officials say at least 10 families will have to relocate because of the fire.

If you want to help, all you have to do is go to n2nhelps.com/donate or by visiting Neighbor to Neighbor in Berrien Springs.

Fire officials say they are still investigating how the fire started.