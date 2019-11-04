Residents frustrated with St. Joseph County leaf pickup process

Some homes around St. Joseph County still have leaves on the ground, and that has many homeowners like Eric Wolgamott furious.

"They haven’t been through here yet. I’ve had leaves on the curb for probably two weeks at least,” Wolgamott said.

According to the St. Joseph County website, crews are still working on their first leaf pickup, which started one week ago. But with the second and final pass scheduled to start Thursday, some residents are worried their leaves will never be picked up, because some haven’t even fallen yet.

"They started too early. Some of them are still green and look, even the ones that are yellow haven’t even come down yet. They are full set of tree left full of leaves,” resident Paul Glass said.

Another resident says he has called the county several times about the leaves not being picked up on his block, but nothing ever seems to change.

"I talked to the council lady, I talked to the council man, nothing happens,” resident Dick Collins said.

With only two passes planned in the unincorporated areas of St. Joseph County and residents without the option to drop off their leaves this year, Walgmott says he’s worried crews won’t come on time.

“I looked at the website and it did show that they were doing a final pass already and the second pass starts Thursday when they haven't done a first pass yet,” Wolgamott said.

The St. Joseph County Leaf Task Force says it may add an additional leaf pickup pass if the county needs it.

For more information on when crews will be picking up leaves in your neighborhood, visit the St. Joseph County website.

