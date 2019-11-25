Residents fed up after woman watching TV shot inside Benton Harbor home

A Benton Harbor woman will be OK after she was struck by a stray bullet inside her home Sunday. What neighbors say is not OK is the ongoing violence in their neighborhood.

Resident Ray McClinton points where a bullet came through his next door neighbor's window while she was lying on her bed watching television.

“This street is the most dangerous place to be,” neighbor Ray McClinton said.

That’s how many residents describe the 900 block of Pavone Street: dangerous and deadly.

“They drink, they smoke drugs, they play basketball, they get mad and they pull out guns and start shooting. It’s like the Wild, Wild West out here,” resident David Brown said.

Police say a 66-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet around 11 p.m. Sunday while watching TV in her Benton Harbor home.

“She had done nothing to anybody. She is very easy to get along with,” McClinton said of the victim.

Police say the woman shot was not the intended target, saying officers located evidence across the street at Broadway Park, where they believe the shooting may have started – a shooting resident Brown says is ridiculous.

“Whenever you living in a city where stray bullets come flying into your windows, you can’t sit in your living room, is ridiculous. This park has been known for people coming over here and shooting,” Brown said.

Across from the park lies a tree full of names of people who have been killed there.

“The city really needs help so we can have places to go and kids will have things to do besides want to sit around and smoke weed all day, drink all day, want to shoot somebody when they get mad,” said Rudy Guidry, who owns a ministry on Pavone Street.

Brown says something needs to be done before the neighborhood gets worse.

“We’re killing each other, that’s the sad part. Parents need to step up. That’s what is going to stop it. If parents step up and be real parents to their kids, the kids wouldn’t be coming out here doing this,” Brown said.

Police say they are working to identify individuals seen running from the park shortly after the gunshots rang out.

At this time, no one is in custody. If you have any information you are asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

