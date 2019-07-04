Residents decorate boats to compete in annual Upper St. Joe Flotilla

It’s a beautiful day to be out on the St. Joe River celebrating our freedom and independence, and that’s exactly how some Elkhart residents chose to spend their afternoon.

It was all part of the annual Upper St. Joe Flotilla just off of Jackson Boulevard in Elkhart.

The Upper St. Joe Flotilla is a competition among boat owners who live along the Upper St. Joe River, including those who choose to haul their boats in to compete.

They decorate their boats according to the theme and hope to win first place.

“The Upper St. Joe River Flotilla started in 1976…and it was in honor of the country’s bicentennial,” said Andy Jones of the Upper St. Joe Flotilla.

The theme for 2019 was “Use Your Own Imagination,” and competitors certainly did. They cooked up burgers on Happy Days, played cards in Las Vegas, and sat back with furry friends.

“It’s kind of great to see what people come up with,” said Jones.

Jones says his wife used to compete in it annually.

“When there’s a theme, it’s really terrific to sit down with your friends and brainstorm ideas,” he added.

Those who don’t compete bring out their lawn chairs and enjoy the view.

“You’ll see those who live along the Upper St. Joe will be out watching,” said Jones. “A lot of them like to bring their score cards too as you go by and score it themselves. Martin’s Landing has been the congregation point at the end where everybody will go and kind of do a parade.”

Judges ride atop the Elkhart River Queen to observe the contestants, but it’s not all about winning.

“It’s really a good excuse to get out and enjoy these fabulous amenities that God has given us to enjoy and to kind of show your patriotism,” said Jones. “It’s just a long tradition for those who live along this body of water to come out on the Fourth of July, everybody has their day off; to have a barbecue in the back yard, get your flags out and display them, invite friends over, and enjoy the river and all it has to offer.”

The top three winners receive cash prizes, and those recognized in other categories receive city flags.

Third place went to a Trump 2020 train-themed boat, second place went to the Elkhart County Humane Society, and in first place was the Las Vegas boat.

