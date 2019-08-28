Resident, Habitat leaders reflect on Carter Work Project a year later

Former President Jimmy Carter, his wife, Rosalynn, Garth Brooks and thousands of volunteers were in town about a year ago to build Habitat for Humanity homes for families.

The homes are in a subdivision just off of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka.

16 News Now talked with one resident about what this experience has been like for her, even a year later.

Raven Boston said she was living in a tiny, two-bedroom apartment, paying $800 a month in rent.

Boston said she was excited when she found out she qualified for a Habitat home.

“A big step of relief for me,” Boston said.

The Carter Work Project is a home-building initiative organized by Habitat for Humanity.

Locally, 23 families benefited from Phase 1 of the project, thanks to the Carters, Brooks and volunteers.

“I pull into my garage and still can’t believe that this is my house. My kids run up and down the stairs,” Boston said.

"Garth Brooks said it best. When someone asked what made this project unique, he said it's a sense of community. He was so right. Not just the volunteers who came out to help make this happen but the sense of community among our families. They love each other,” St. Joseph County Habitat for Humanity CEO Jim Williams said.

Throughout the past year, families have put in a minimum of 250 hours of sweat equity. They helped with the building process and took classes on budgeting and caring for a house.

Habitat said it is about providing strength, stability and self-reliance.

“I was really doing something for my boys. Something that they would always remember and be thankful that I did this for them,” Boston said.

“And it has a generational impact on families. It is absolutely rewarding to be a part of something like this,” Williams added.

All along, the Carter family said they get more out of this than the families.

The previous owner of the Mishawaka land also donated an additional 8 acres to Habitat for Humanity.

Next year, Habitat said they will start Phase 2 of the project called “The Habitat Work Project. The 2020 cost of Home Build.” They will build 22 Habitat houses south of Mishawaka.

If you do not qualify for a Habitat house, there are still lots in the Mishawaka neighborhood available for purchase.

