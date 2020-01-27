Residence Inn reopens after abrupt closure last week

The South Bend Residence Inn is back open after abruptly closing almost a week ago.

An employee there told 16 News Now the extended-stay hotel started taking reservations again Friday, three days after it was shut down by its former management company, Portfolio Hotels and Resorts.

The worker also says everyone was offered their jobs back, but only a few people have returned.

Employees have been waiting almost a month to get paid by Portfolio. But the worker 16 News Now is in contact with says the company's attorney is reportedly trying to get this resolved.

She says the new management company is Philadelphia-based GF Hotels and Resorts. 16 News Now is working to confirm this information.

