Residence Inn employees meet with new ownership to discuss unpaid work

Employees at the Residence Inn in South Bend met with new management to see if they will end up getting paid after the business shut down.

It's been a week since the general manager said the hotel was staying open and had plans to pay their employees. And it's now been a full week since the employees at the Residence Inn were supposed to get their paychecks.

Many of them are met with a new management company to see if those check will ever come.

An employee said Friday was the first time the new management company reached out to her.

16 News Now is told this company funded Portfolio Hotels and Resorts to pay these employees.

As 16 News Now learned earlier this week, not getting paid is something one employee says they cannot afford.

“They just let us down. They're not even answering phone calls at this time--it’s like [they said], ‘Forget y'all,'” an employee said earlier in the week.

The new management company says it will send 16 News Now a comment on what happened at the meeting, and we will update this story when that information is available.

