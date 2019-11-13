Reservations available for private inner tubing parties

St. Joseph County Parks is taking reservations for private inner tubing parties.

The reservations are for January, February and March at Ferrettie/Baugo Creek County Park and St. Patrick's County Park.

Time slots are available during the week and after public hours on the weekends.

All inner tubing parties include inner tubes, a warming room, fire, tables and chairs. Sleds and toboggans are not permitted.

If you want to learn more or reserve a spot, visit the parks department website.

