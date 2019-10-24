This year in the United States, as many as 109,000 women may choose to have breast reconstruction after undergoing a mastectomy.

And now, there is a microsurgery done during some reconstruction processes that is restoring the sense of touch.

Jane Obadia and her husband, Danny, take nothing for granted. Not Jane's health and not their 7-year old, Elana. Jane and Danny were having fertility problems and were one week away from having a surrogate carry a baby for them when Jane's doctor called. She had cancer in both breasts.

"When you're initially given the diagnosis, your focus is on survival: What do I need to get through this?" Jane recalled.

She had a double mastectomy and implants, then had Elana through a surrogate. But after a few years, a recurring complication brought her to microsurgeon Dr. Constance Chen. Chen suggested a procedure called resensation.

Instead of implants, she used Jane's own tissue to rebuild her breast, then reconnected the nerves that were severed during mastectomy.

"Resensation involves taking a nerve graft and reconnecting it to a nerve on the flap or the tissue that is used to restore a patient's breast," Chen explained.

It's then connected to a nerve on the chest wall, which restores feeling. The graft is made from processed human tissue.

"The axons regrow, start to regenerate at a millimeter a day," Chen said.

Jane says she has about 80% to 90% of her feeling back.

"Now when I give my daughter a hug and her head rests there, I can feel her breath on my chest. That's priceless," she said.

Chen says the resensation procedure adds only about 30 minutes to reconstructive surgery, and it is covered by most insurance.

MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS

RESEARCH SUMMARY

TOPIC: RESENSATION AFTER BREAST CANCER SURGERY CAN BE LIFE CHANGING

REPORT: MB #4643

BACKGROUND: During a mastectomy, the nerves that provide feeling to the breast and nipple are severed, causing loss of sensation in the remaining skin whether the woman undergoes reconstruction or not. Over time, some women experience a return of feeling but it is typically minimal. When the reconstruction choice is implants, there is no opportunity to restore sensation because the implant forms a physical barrier that prevents nerves from growing through it to reach the skin. With certain types of autologous reconstruction, however, it is possible to suture together nerves along with a woman's own tissue to create a new breast. Reconnecting blood vessels and nerves allows them to grow through the transferred tissue to reach the skin and significantly improve the return of sensation. (Source: http://constancechenmd.com/blog-1/2017/5/25/restoring-sensation-to-the-breast-after-mastectomy)

RESENSATION: Constance Chen, MD, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon talked about the amazing new option of resensation and how it works, "Resensation involves taking a nerve graft and reconnecting it to a nerve on the flap or the tissue that is used to restore a patient's breast and connecting that to a nerve on the chest wall to restore her sensation." Dr. Chen says the results are not immediate, it can take a year or two for full sensation because axons have to regrow. But most patients start regaining sensation within a few months. She says it's very similar to an electrician putting wires back together for someone to restore the electrical conductivity of the nerves from one spot to another. (Source: Constance Chen, MD)

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Dr. Chen says the procedure is covered by insurance because it is a flap neurotization. It is not for everyone, but it makes a drastic difference in the lives of appropriate patients, "Frankly most surgeons don't even realize that this is something that is possible. Most plastic surgeons are not microsurgeons. Most plastic surgeons do breast reconstruction with implants. Implants block sensation because it's plastic between your chest wall and your skin so nerves can't grow through that. So, this really can only happen when someone has natural tissue breast reconstruction and it's best done with microsurgical breast reconstruction. And so, you need to find a plastic surgeon who's a microsurgeon." (Source: Constance Chen, MD)

