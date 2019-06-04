Researchers warn against homemade sunscreens

There is a new trend going around related to sunscreen. Blogs are popping up with make-your-own sunscreen recipes promising that they're full of good nutrients for skin and made without chemicals.

But the issue is, these products have not been tested, and they might not actually be protecting you or your family.

Everyone is looking for healthy ways to stay safe during summer, but skin safety isn't something to mess around with.

"You don't want to play with the sun," pediatrician Dr. Karen Pollock said. "One in five people get skin cancer in their lifetime, and we want to prevent that and start good, healthy habits early on. I've seen first-degree sunburn, which is the most common, and second-degree sunburn with blistering."

With sites boasting "organic" solutions that claim they are equally as sun repellant but haven't been tested formally, Pollock says there's an important reason the Food and Drug Adminstration approves commercial sunscreens.

"I've heard of patients – actually I had one yesterday that her sister was making some homemade sunscreen – and not that it's necessarily harmful, but I don't think it's as helpful as they think it is," she said. "So, a lot of these do contain zinc oxide, which is in the commercial ingredients. The problem is it hasn't been tested, and you don't know how much is in each one and if you are distributing it evenly in your homemade products like they do in your commercial grade ones. So, I'm very skeptical on that.

"And the FDA has still approved these chemicals in use in all ages 6 months and higher. And under 6 months, if it's necessary. And I would definitely at this point recommend doing a commercially tested product for infants and children versus the homemade."

Pollock said for those looking for more natural products, you just have to do your research.

"The main thing you're going to see in these, there's still going to have some active ingredients, they're not all natural, so you're going to have some kind of chemical in it," she said. "But these chemicals like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide have been tested and proven in infants and children, so we know that they are safe and effective."

When shopping for a sunscreen, experts say you should look for those that have zinc or titanium dioxide in them. Those sunscreens provide the most protection.

