Research sheds light on who is vulnerable to coronavirus

Research is shedding more light on who is vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“I think the fact that cardiac involvement in more advanced cases is more common than we initially thought, I think it really underscores the importance of avoiding the infection in the first place if you’re a high risk patient,” said Dr. Dennis Disch, a cardiologist at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Dr. Disch is among those warning people with high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, and congestive heart failure about the dangers posed by the virus.

“What they’re suffering is myocardial cell death or heart muscle destruction from the virus itself. So the virus isn’t changing blood flow, it’s not like all the sudden parts of the heart are starved for blood flow, it’s destroying heart muscle cells just like it destroys liver cells just like it destroys other tissues in the body,” said Dr. Disch.

Dr. Disch says the situation underscores the need for heart patients to steer clear of the virus, but not to steer clear of seeking medical attention for heart problems. “Everybody across the country is observing the same thing is that there’s been a dramatic decrease in the incidence of heart attacks and strokes and it doesn’t make sense. And the population isn’t any healthier now than it was two months ago and so almost undoubtedly what’s happening is people are afraid to come in and have their chest pain evaluated.”

A recent study out of China found that nearly 28 percent of covid 19 patients studied had myocardial injury that had a significant association with fatal outcomes.