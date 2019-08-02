Rescue crews searching for man missing on NW Indiana lake

Rescue crews from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are searching for a man who went missing on Cedar Lake in Lake County Friday afternoon.

Conservation officers were dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m. after a 39-year-old man reportedly fell in the water and did not resurface.

Several agencies are searching the lake, and people who are not members of rescue crews searching the area are asked to avoid it at this time.

The man who went missing has not yet been publicly identified.

