Resale to the Rescue celebrates 3rd birthday

A special non-profit in Mishawaka turned 3-years-old on Wednesday.

Resale to the Rescue opened up in 2016, and it's an upscale resale shop that sells everything from clothes to furniture.

The money raised at the store goes directly to local animal welfare organizations like Pet Refuge, Reigning Cat and Dogs, and Heartland Small Animal Rescue, among others.

Since Resale to the Rescue opened its doors, it has raised $239,393 for the local organizations.

"The community has just really reached out to us and helped us with donating and shopping,” said President Jan Caudell. “And of course we always need volunteers, so they've helped us in a lot of ways."

In celebration of their three-year anniversary, Resale to the Rescue will have special discounts and drawings all week.

