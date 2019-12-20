Boy kidnapped in 1964 found through ancestry sites

The 1964 kidnapping of a newborn boy from a Chicago hospital is drawing attention again, more than 55 years later.

Two television stations report this week that an adult man living in Michigan may be the abducted child.

Paul Joseph Fronczak was abducted when he was less than two days old.

Authorities believed they had reunited him with his family two years later when an abandoned boy was found in New Jersey. But the FBI reopened its investigation decades later when DNA tests revealed the found boy was not in fact the abducted Paul.

Fronczak was identified through ancestry websites after the man or a child of his submitted DNA to the sites to learn more about their family tree, according to genetic genealogist CeCe Moore, who played a role in the discovery.

She told The Associated Press Friday that she and an adopted son of the Fronczaks submitted DNA from one of the kidnapped boy’s close relatives to the ancestry sites in 2014. They finally got a notification last year through one of the sites that there was a match.

