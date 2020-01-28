Fotis Dulos, man accused of killing estranged wife, rushed to hospital

Multiple reports say a Connecticut man charged with murdering his estranged and missing wife was rushed to the hospital with a faint pulse after an apparent suicide attempt Tuesday.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Dulos had been previously charged with evidence tampering in the disappearance of his wife, Jennifer Dulos. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

His attorney initially said that he was dead but later said he was alive.

Multiple outlets, citing unnamed sources, reported that Dulos had attempted to kill himself.

Dulos had denied any involvement in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, who hasn’t been seen since she dropped her five children off at their New Canaan school in May. She is presumed dead.

He pleaded not guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.