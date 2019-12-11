Report: Shuttle between ND and Chicago airports to shut down; 300 jobs to be lost

The Indiana Airport Supersaver buses linking the University of Notre Dame with Chicago's airports will be no more come the new year.

Coach USA North America is shutting down the line, which has been used by thousands of northwest Indiana residents for decades, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana.

The shuttles pick up passengers at Notre Dame, South Bend International Airport, the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Marquette Mall in Michigan City and more before arriving at Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport.

A Coach USA North America representative reportedly told The Times that Megabus will run to and from Notre Dame on weekends and major school breaks.

The shuttles will cease operation Dec. 31. Approximately 300 employees are expected to lose their jobs.

