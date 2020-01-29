Report: No sign of fight before officer shot handcuffed man

A police report says investigators didn't find any evidence of a fight between a Maryland police officer and the handcuffed man he's accused of fatally shooting in the front passenger seat of his patrol car.

Prince George's County Police Cpl. Michael Owen Jr. Owen was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge in the shooting death of 43-year-old William Howard Green, of Washington, D.C.

The police report says Owen fired seven shots at Green and struck him multiple times after handcuffing Green behind his back and placing him in the cruiser Monday.

Owen is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

1/29/2020 11:24:39 AM (GMT -5:00)

