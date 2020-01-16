Report: Marshall Co. woman charged after baby died of meth intoxication

A woman in Marshall County is facing charges after an autopsy performed on an infant who died in December reportedly showed the baby died of acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Marshall County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Tami Napier says that Ashlee Reacker-Rans has been arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to WTCA Radio.

Reacker-Rans was breastfeeding the infant and reportedly fell asleep. A 911 call was then made Dec. 19 for emergency crews to come to the Plymouth address to help a 2-month-old.

The child was dead when crews got there.

