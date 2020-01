A man is dead after apparently getting trapped inside a grain bin in Wabash County.

The call came in around 1:22 p.m. Monday, and first responders were dispatched to the 8000 block of North State road 13 in North Manchester, according to the North Manchester News-Journal.

First responders had to cut several holes in the bin and remove dozens of soybeans in order to get to the victim.

Daniel Haupert, 66, was located inside but was pronounced dead at the scene.