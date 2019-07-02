Report: Man accused of fracturing baby's skull says he 'just lost it'

A Fort Wayne man charged with fracturing a baby's skull says he snapped because the baby was fussy.

Twenty-three-year-old Tristan Frayer was arrested Friday and formally charged Monday with aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent, our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw say.

Frayer's 3-month-old son was diagnosed with a fractured skull, fractured ribs and a brain bleed.

According to court documents reported on by The Journal-Gazette, Frayer told police the baby had been fussy all day, and he eventually "just lost it."

Frayer is in custody at the Allen County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

