Report: Elkhart shooting stemmed from dispute between neighbors

It appears last week's triple shooting at Stratford Commons apartment complex in Elkhart may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

Elkhart police say the suspect, 76-year-old Lawrence Faso, was angry about smoke entering his apartment when two of the people police say he shot were grilling, according to our reporting partners at News Now Warsaw.

Gail Shield and Jon Malk, both 66, were killed in the shooting, and Faso reportedly took his own life.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old woman who works at the complex was also shot in the confrontation. She is still in critical condition at the hospital.

