Report: Elkhart child porn suspect claims he took photos for gender research

An Elkhart man is accused of taking nude photos of minors in Goshen and claiming they were for research.

Andrew Moya, 38, was arrested Monday and charged, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Police received a July 2 report that Moya had images of two nude girls who were under the age of 18 on a phone that had been loaned.

Police searched the phone and found four dozen photos of children and another person in various states of nudity taken without their knowledge in a bathroom. The photos reportedly are from approximately two years ago.

Moya claimed during an interview with police that the photos were for researching the female anatomy, fueled by envy out of a desire for gender transition.

