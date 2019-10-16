Repairs begin on historic SB Firehouse No. 7 with groundbreaking ceremony

A special groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a historic firehouse in South Bend, celebrating the beginning of construction on the building.

Over the past year, a volunteer committee has been raising funds to repair the historic Firehouse No. 7, which sits at the corner of Notre Dame and South Bend avenues.

They've reached half of their targeted fundraising amount, so they will start work soon.

Organizers touched on the importance of the rehab of the building at Wednesday's ceremony.

"So far, the building has just been kind of sitting as a community center as it has for the last however many years it's been, but it's come to the point where we need to do a pretty big overhaul to bring it back to what it looked like back in 1904 and to make it a really beautiful anchor in the neighborhood again," campaign coordinator Elizabeth Leachman said.

Tours of the firehouse were offered after the ceremony.

