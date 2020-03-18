Rep. Walorski discusses coronavirus pandemic

Money is coming to ease the economic ills caused by the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski

“There’s a lot of fear out there and we’re getting a lot of calls,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, (R) Indiana’s 2nd District. “I am all over the place in our district, just basically telling people, you know what, if you're an employee or if you're an employer, there are billions of dollars that are being allocated to make sure that we get help in those hands as fast as we can. We are very much aware of the fear that folks have in paying an electric bill, buying groceries, getting their prescriptions and their medicine, those kinds of things. And this is life, this is how we live. And so that money is coming, that help is coming and those resources are coming, I can promise you that.”

Rep. Walorski said she never thought she’d see the day her constituents could not go to church, or school, or eat at the corner restaurant. “No, but you know, here we are and we're dealing with it, and you know we'll get on the other side of it, but in the meantime I think that people have to keep in mind and one of the things that we're all learning as we go, we're all in this together. We are one country, we're on Team America, we're not in factions. I can tell you from the political spectrum everybody's working together to make sure that we get through this as quickly as we can. But this is an invisible enemy, this is something you can't see. You can't hold it, you can't touch it, but yet we are going after this thing to kill it, to slow those numbers down."

Rep. Walorski went on to say, “This is a five-alarm fire. All of us have to fight this thing together. The next two weeks are the most important, because we believe we can turn and pivot the trajectory of this thing. And if we stay static and keep these numbers static, and then start driving those numbers down, we will have saved our nation from months of heartache and months of having our economy really put on hold.”