Rep. Jackie Walorski talks coronavirus relief package

Some have doubts about going back to work but an Indiana Congresswoman is no longer among them.

Rep. Jackie Walorski returned to Washington, D.C. on Thursday to vote on the latest coronavirus relief package.

"They had masks and gloves," Walorski said. "In groups of 60 you went in one door, went out other designated doors. It was actually seamless smooth. It just took a long time."

She says she's ready to go back to work full-time.

"With me being on the Ways and Means Committee, I have absolute input from the committee directly to these bills," Walorski said. "So it's very important for me to be able to transmit that and to be there. When you put something in a bill that is relative to your district you want to fight and make sure that stays in and doesn't you know drop out in the middle of the night."

As for travel, Rep. Walorski said she was one of only four passengers on her flight back to Indiana.