Rep. Fred Upton weighs in on Michigan's stay-at-home order

Michigan sixth-district congressman Fred Upton weighed in today on Governor Gretchen Whitmer's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Did I think she went a little bit too far with her recent twist this last week?" Upton said. "I did. I signed a letter with a number of my other colleagues to her suggesting that the person on an outboard motorboat on an inland lake is no different than a canoeist, the home builder that might be working by himself in somebody's house or on a roof or in a gutter, chances of spreading that? Might be little bit too far. Landscapers. Other states allow landscaping. It's an outside activity as long as of course you have the social distancing. I hope she lets up a little bit on that."