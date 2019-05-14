Rep. Fred Upton discusses Chinese tariffs & drug prices

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Michigan's 6th District, joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Tuesday to discuss several topics including the potential impact of Chinese tariffs on local businesses and drug prices.

Rep. Upton held a roundtable in Benton Harbor Tuesday where business leaders expressed their frustration about tariffs. The Congressman said he hopes the issue is resolved soon.

"Let's hope that it triggers the resumption of the talks, frankly they thought that things were on a pretty good track... and of course it fell apart," he said. "Hopefully what happened yesterday and hopefully not much longer brings the parties back together. We can get an agreement, move forward and bring certainty back the markets."

The Congressman also touched on his support for bipartisan legislation to lower drug prices. Specifically, he mentioned efforts to make more generic medications available.