Rep. Fred Upton discusses $2 trillion coronavirus aid bill

The United States Senate unanimously agreed late Wednesday on a $2.2 trillion aid package for the country to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

6th District Michigan Rep. Fred Upton spoke with Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to discuss the aid relief.

This bill would provide a one-time direct payment to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 per year. $2,400 would go to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.

“I’m ready to do whatever it takes for this bill to get to the president’s desk,” Upton said.

As the pandemic sweeps across the United States, President Donald Trump is hoping life returns to normal by Easter, but Upton said the virus will make the timeline.

“As much as we would like to wave a magic wand, it’ll be the scientific evidence that tells us whether we’re making progress or not,” Upton said. “This bill is a very good step.”

The bill heads to the United States House of Representatives on Friday for a vote.

President Trump said he will sign the legislation into law.

