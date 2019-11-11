Rep. Fred Upton delivers remarks at Veterans Day breakfast

U.S. Congressman Fred Upton spoke at a number of Veterans Day events in southwestern Michigan Monday.

16 News Now caught up with Upton Monday morning at Coloma High School, where students served breakfast to veterans as part of a tradition that's been going on for 44 years.

Upton said Veterans Day is a day that unites our country and that it's very important for younger generations to hear stories from veterans.

"So often when a vet comes home, like my dad, he didn't talk about it," Upton said. "He was in the Battle of the Bulge. He was just doing his job. And you hear that so many times from vets, whether they served in Vietnam or Iraq.

"It's a day, though, that their stories, if we can force them to tell us, it's a reminder to us about some of the values that we have as Americans that maybe aren't shared someplace else around the world."

In addition to breakfasts at Coloma and St. Joseph high schools, Upton says veterans will be served dinner tonight in Eau Claire.

