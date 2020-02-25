Rep. Fred Upton to seek reelection

Michigan Republican congressman Fred Upton says he will seek re-election to his Sixth Congressional District seat.

In announcing his re-election bid Monday, Upton says there is "unfinished” business that has to be completed, including fighting the opioid epidemic and immigration reform.

The 66-year-old Upton Upton was being watched closely as a potential House retiree as Republicans struggle to try regaining the chamber majority in the November elections. He entered the House in 1987.

Upton served as chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee from 2010 to 2016, and he is currently the vice chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus.