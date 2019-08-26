Renter suffers burns extinguishing South Bend apartment fire

A renter was treated for burns to his hands, arms, legs and feet after extinguishing a fire at his apartment near Edison Park Saturday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3000 block of Bentley Lane just before 7 p.m. to respond to reports of a commercial fire at Corby Homes Apartments, according to a release from the South Bend Fire Department.

When crews arrived, the renter had extinguished the flames, but he had to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the fire began in the first-floor kitchen, where an unattended pan of cooking oil was heating on the stove.

Fire officials did not have an update on the renter's condition or severity of injuries.

