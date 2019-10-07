Renovated Warsaw amphitheater set to open next spring

The crown jewel of Lucerne Park recently underwent a major face-lift.

Originally built out of wood in 1984, the popular amphitheater overlooking Pike Lake is now concrete and brick.

"There were a lot of weddings here throughout the season, so seeing how popular it was, we really wanted to do something that would be well used by the community, just like the old one," remarked Justin Taylor, the senior city planner in Warsaw.

Taylor said the first phase of construction cost roughly $144,000, with the second phase budgeted in the ballpark of $35,000.

"We have a little more to wrap up around here. Park staff are currently wrapping up the landscaping around here, grass seed. We’re going to put bushes in [Tuesday], and hopefully, we’ll have nice product by the end of the year," said Shaun Gardner, the maintenance director for the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department.

The amphitheater is Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible. Additional grass seating will be available.

The rental fee is expected to be more than the $26.75 it cost to use the old space.

City officials plan to hold the grand opening for the amphitheater next spring.

