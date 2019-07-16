Remnants of Barry bring rain to Michiana

TODAY:

Showers on the radar as we wake up Tuesday morning. Scattered rainfall remnants of Barry will lift north through Michiana, popping up a few thundershowers this afternoon. We’re not as warm as yesterday but MUCH more humid. Dew points linger in the 70s as high temperatures reach the low 80s. Take lots of breaks and drink plenty of water.

TONIGHT:

Isolated showers continue to pop up on Doppler Max 16 radar overnight. We’re cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 70s. Still very muggy.

TOMORROW:

Partly cloudy skies with rapidly warming temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 80s. Feeling like the mid to upper 90s with the heat index. A few isolated showers on the radar.