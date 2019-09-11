Remembering South Bend native killed on 9/11

Each year when we remember the Sept. 11 terror attacks in Michiana, our thoughts turn to South Bend's own Katie McCloskey.

The Adams High School and Indiana University grad had landed her dream job in one of the World Trade Center buildings just six weeks before the towers came tumbling down.

Her father, Dick, mother, Anne, and three siblings were heartbroken. As a way to deal with their pain, they started a scholarship at Adams High School in Katie's name. It has raised more than $140,000 to send children to college.

Katie's dad was someone we always turned to on this day. Before he passed away in 2014, he told us Katie would ask one thing of all of us:

"Just simply do something good for someone else. If everyone would do that, just think of what a different world we would live in."

