Remembering Owen Abbott 1 year after deadly bus crash

Dec. 5 marks the one-year anniversary of another school bus tragedy in Michiana.

A truck slammed into an Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation bus as it pulled away from a railroad crossing in Marshall County. Eighth-grader Owen Abbott was killed. Several other students were hurt.

Since the crash, rumble strips have been installed to alert drivers to pay attention to the upcoming rail crossing. In the next five years, plans call for an overpass to be built there to keep traffic moving safely.

As for the state's other highway rail crossings, Indiana Sen. Blake Doriot has reintroduced legislation for safety lanes.

While these safety changes are made, Owen's family continues to heal, along with the rest of the tight-knit community of Winamac. For all of them, it's hard to believe it's been one year since a crash changed their lives in an instant.

“I know in our lives it's changed dramatically, we look at life totally different,” said Nick Fritz, Owen’s stepfather. “The little things don't matter no more because you lost a huge part of your life.”

For Owen's mother, Britni Fritz, the one-year mark brings back difficult memories on top of pain that's never really left.

“Every day. Every minute, I think of him or the accident. What I should've done, what I could've done. It's never going to change,” Britni said.

A new normal is starting to find its way into Britni's home, with her younger son Parker and Nick’s son Cason.

“It's quiet, but these guys have started wrestling around in the living room more, so it's becoming more loud,” Britni said.

It’s also been a tough year for Owen’s classmates, especially those who were on the same bus.

“It’s still hard,” freshman Paul Bauman said.

He tries not to think of the crash and likes to remember Owen for the good times they had.

“He was a good friend. He was nice and he was always there for me when I needed him,” Bauman said.

“They're able to move on, but they're not forgetting,” Eastern Pulaski Middle School Principal Ryan Dickinson said.

Dickinson and other school leaders are proud of Owen’s classmates who went through so much on that terrible day.

“They'll have fun and be silly like they once were,” Dickinson said. “But there’s always of piece of him with all of them.”

There's a bench outside the middle school dedicated in Owen’s memory, placed there by his baseball team and classmates. It’s just one example of the many ways the community came together.

“It's a very strong community. They rallied unbelievably when the accident occurred,” former Eastern Pulaski Superintendent Dan Foster said.

“When we needed people the most, everybody stood up,” Nick said. “It wasn't just one person. Everybody did, and we greatly appreciate everything they do.”

While grateful, this family is still grieving.

“It's still rough, really rough,” Britni said. “I have my good days and I have my bad days. But I do the best I can.”

“It’s tough,” Foster said. “It’s still tough a year later, when one of your kids doesn't go home that night.”

In February, a grand jury ruled not to indict the driver, Tylor Perry, on reckless charges.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by the family last year. A settlement has not been reached.

Owen's family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Star City Park, where Owen played many baseball games.

