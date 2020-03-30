Remaining performances of "The Lion King" at The Morris cancelled

All remaining performances of Disney’s "The Lion King" at The Morris Performing Arts Center have been cancelled after initially being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The shows were initially postponed on March 12 after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an order to cancel or postpone all gatherings of 250+ people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

From South Bend Broadway Theatre League:

In light of the ongoing State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the mandate of Governor Eric J. Holcomb to cancel or postpone gatherings of 10+ people in Indiana for the foreseeable future, all remaining performances of Disney’s THE LION KING at The Morris Performing Arts Center have been cancelled.

If you are a Season Member, please look for an email in the coming days with your options. If you are not a Season Member you will be automatically refunded your ticket purchase. Please allow for up to 60 days for the credit to appear on your account. Contact your original point of purchase for more information regarding refunds.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

