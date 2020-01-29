Relative of missing Battle Creek family pleas for them to return home

A family member is pleading for the safe return of two missing Battle Creek children and their parents.

Authorities in Battle Creek are searching for nine-year-old Karley Marie Dunkleberger and seven-year-old Bentley Dunkleberger.

Karley Marie and Bentley have been missing since January 9th.

The children are believed to be with their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkleberger.

An Endangered Missing Advisory for the family was issued last week. Tom Dunkelberger, Dennis' uncle, believes all four of them have left the state.

He hopes the parents are following the news back home and will see his plea for them to return.

The parents canceled appointments with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, likely related to a pending neglect case involving the children. The parents have a history of drug use and "violent tendencies when together."