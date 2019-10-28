Rejoice! End of daylight saving time restores an hour of your sleep Sunday

This weekend will bring a treat to those who love to sleep.

Daylight saving time ends early Sunday, Nov. 3, meaning you'll need to set your clocks back an hour on Saturday night. The change kicks in at 2 a.m.

The rub is that an extra hour of sleep takes away an hour of daylight in the evening.

Of course, talking about DST brings up the inevitable debate about the usefulness of the practice.

Bills across the nation are looking to put an end to the clock shuffling, but they need the approval of the federal government.

