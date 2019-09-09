Registration open for fall classes at Potawatomi Zoo

How about kicking off the fall season with some zoo fun?

The Potawatomi Zoo is offering a host of classes this fall, and registration is open.

Classes for children ages 3-12 include activities, lessons and plenty of animal experiences.

And for the first time ever, the Potawatomi Zoo is offering a class for adults on Sunday, October 13.

The class will explore Zoophobia and reasons why you may be afraid of certain animals and insects.

"They're a great way to learn more about the zoo,” said Amanda Brunson-Cruz, Education and Volunteer Coordinator. “You get to meet live animals, you get to touch a lot of them. It’s a great way to learn more about zoology, [and] biology about the natural world."

For more information on the classes offered, or to register, click here .

